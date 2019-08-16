Anthony Rendon cruises into second after hitting the first of his two run-scoring doubles in Friday night’s 2-1 win over Milwaukee. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals had struggled all night just to put runners on the bases, finding themselves dominated by Milwaukee Brewers starter Adrian Houser, a 26-year-old right-hander who only joined the rotation a few weeks ago.

Houser exited after seven innings Friday night, mercifully for the Nationals, who took immediate advantage of his replacement, Junior Guerra. Trea Turner drew a leadoff walk and came around to score when Anthony Rendon’s double smacked the right-field wall, lifting the Nations to a 2-1 series-opening win over the Brewers.

Rendon accounted for two of the Nationals’ three hits, both doubles, in a victory that could easily serve as a barometer for how much this team has turned its season around. When these teams last met, in early May, the Brewers completed a three-game sweep in Milwaukee, leaving the Nationals’ season at its nadir.

Friday night, with starter Patrick Corbin struggling with his command and the lineup looking listless against Houser, the Nationals found a way to beat a good team that’s very much part of the postseason chase.

Corbin exited after six innings, the game knotted at 1. He struck out seven but also walked four, making key pitches when he had to and stranding 10 Brewers on the bases. A newly ordered bullpen with Daniel Hudson in the seventh and Hunter Strickland in the eighth bridged the Nationals to closer Sean Doolittle. The trio secured nine outs, leaving a base runner on in each inning, while the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves watched their retooled bullpen implode again in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The result: the Nationals trail the Braves by 5 ½ games in the NL East, yet tightened their grip atop the NL wild card to 2 ½ games over the Phillies and 3 ½ over the Brewers. For either team, a series win here could shift the status quo while a sweep could have a major impact on the standings.

Corbin was impressive and maddening. The left-hander’s command was off, yet his trusty slider became a rescue pitch. The third inning encapsulated his entire outing.

He started it by leaving a sinker which stayed over the middle of the plate, a mistake that No. 8 hitter Orlando Arcia blasted over the fence in straightaway center. Corbin then allowed Houser to double off another sinker, the pitcher’s first big league hit. He gave up another single and found himself in serious trouble. The reigning NL Most Valuable Player, Christian Yelich, and Ryan Braun, lurked.

Then Corbin abandoned his sinker and stuck to the pitch which has made his career. He threw four straight sliders to Yelich, who struck out swinging. He threw it for nine of his last 14 pitches of the inning and escaped only damaged by the homer. The last slider fooled Yasmani Grandal so badly that, after he fwhooshed through the last strike, he smashed his bat into the dirt and the barrel split clean in two.

The offense, for its part, seemed baffled by Houser. The top six spots in the order had a better chance of getting hit by him (two) than getting a hit off him (two). Rendon’s first hit, a third-inning double, scored Turner to tie the game at 1.

In the end, though, earlier struggles didn’t matter. Rendon erased those frustrations and Doolittle navigated around a leadoff walk to escape the ninth. The Nationals did what they hadn’t been able to for so much of the early season: Win games against good teams when they weren’t at their best.