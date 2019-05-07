The Washington Nationals must still be adjusting to Central time. For the second night in a row against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Nationals’ most disastrous inning was the seventh, not the eighth.

For the second night in a row, a starting pitcher’s performance worthy of a win was wasted in the seventh, one inning earlier than several previous implosions this season. For six-plus innings on Tuesday night, Stephen Strasburg continued the brilliance from his previous three starts but never received a run of support. One pitch over the middle of the plate finally doomed him in an eventual 6-0 loss at Miller Park.

Strasburg had cruised through the first six innings — never allowing a runner to reach third — but he ran into a jam in the seventh when he hit a batter and allowed two singles to load the bases with one out. Strasburg struck out pinch hitter Eric Thames and was one out away from giving his team a chance in the eighth. He threw a first-pitch fastball to Lorenzo Cain, though, and the Brewers outfielder laced it down the right field line for a bases-clearing double. Milwaukee added three more runs in the inning after relievers Dan Jennings, who failed to record an out while giving up the last two runs, and then Justin Miller appeared.

The loss sunk the Nationals even further, after they had already reached a new low in the tenure of Manager Dave Martinez. They entered the game 14-20, six games below .500, a mark never reached during a mediocre 2018 season. Now they are 14-21, and losers of 10 of their past 13 games.

Tuesday had started with sizable steps forward in what the Nationals hope will be an expedited healing process. Third baseman and No. 3 hitter Anthony Rendon returned to the lineup after missing nearly all of the past 2½ weeks with a left elbow contusion. Shortstop Trea Turner, who went on the injured list April 3 with a broken index finger, took batting practice for the first time since he was injured.

In Rendon’s first plate appearance off the IL, which he went on because he got hit by a pitch on his left elbow, he got hit by a pitch inches above his left elbow. But he jogged down to first on his own and appeared unfazed.

In the second inning, Howie Kendrick misplayed a groundball and a runner reached base — but Strasburg pitched around it. In the third, Strasburg walked Cain on four straight balls and the Brewers put two on with one out — but Strasburg pitched around that, too, with a pair of strikeouts.

Until the seventh, the Nationals right-hander kept the Brewers off balance by changing speeds and devastating them with his curveball. He was ultimately charged with four earned runs that spoiled his night, but he finished with 11 strikeouts.

The struggles of the seventh began before Strasburg even took the hill. The Nationals put runners on first and second with one out in the top of the inning. After Victor Robles popped out to third, Rendon was up, with a chance to provide some dramatics in his first game back. He did, but it was probably not what he had in mind. After home plate umpire C.B. Bucknor called strike three on a close pitch low and away, Rendon slammed his bat to the right of the plate, indicating where the pitch was. Bucknor gave Rendon his third career ejection.

After the pitching meltdown in the bottom of the inning, a lineup without Rendon, no matter when he was due up, seemed much less likely to mount a comeback. The Nationals had started the seventh tied and with Rendon. They left it down 6-0 and without him. That told the story Tuesday night from Miller Park.