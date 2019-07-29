Nationals Park wanted Anthony Rendon. The third baseman’s lead-seizing, bases-unloading, thunder-clapping swing in the sixth inning had just jolted the baseball into the left field seats and the fans to their feet. They had cheered his play plenty of times in this ballpark, including this summer’s occasional urgings for the Washington Nationals to sign the impending free agent to a contract extension: “Lock him up!” This one felt a little different.

On the top step of the dugout, Rendon appeared. The 29-year-old believes, as much as any player in the Nationals clubhouse, that his baseball talent doesn’t make him special, but he spent a second in the spotlight and tipped his cap after the grand slam that ultimately secured his team’s 6-3 victory Monday over the Atlanta Braves.

[Box score: Nationals 6, Braves 3]

On a day when ace Max Scherzer hit the injured list for the second time this month, on another day without a much-needed addition to the bullpen, Rendon’s blast provided a momentary exhale. Later, closer Sean Doolittle appeared after four days off with a four-run lead in the ninth. He allowed a solo home run with one out, but that a Nationals reliever needed to pitch to avoid too much rest, and that Rendon’s heroics proved enough, showed that games themselves can sometimes go right. The Nationals pulled themselves to within 4½ games of the National League East lead.

This series, against the first-place Braves, was a reminder that there are parts of a 162-game season that become more critical. That’s easy to forget when you’re worrying about the lineup every night, when you’re slogging through rain and doubleheaders, when you’re puzzling over the corresponding move to call up another player. But here these teams were, to finish off July, with less than 48 hours until Wednesday’s trade deadline, and Manager Dave Martinez could recall the changed feeling from his playing days.

“This is where you want to be,” he said. “You just think about . . . going to spring training, getting yourself ready for the season, and then start playing games. And then, all of a sudden, you’re in the race.”

[Nationals place Max Scherzer on 10-day injured list, recall Erick Fedde to start Tuesday]

On the mound, Nationals starter Patrick Corbin and Braves starter Dallas Keuchel looked as though they would highlight the opener. The veteran southpaws were both signed to beat pitchers such as each other and put their respective teams over the top for the NL East crown. Yet they largely canceled each other out, with Keuchel’s sluggish start almost erased by Corbin’s eroding command as he finished.

Corbin dominated early. He did not allow a hit until the fourth, by which time the Nationals had built a 2-0 lead by scoring runners who had reached on a hit by pitch and a walk.

His first time through the Braves’ lineup, the lefty balanced all of his pitches to keep hitters off balance. The second time, he relied heavily on his slider, one of baseball’s best pitches, to get swings and misses outside the zone. The third time, though, he started missing the zone, and suddenly second baseman Brian Dozier’s second defensive miscue of the night put a runner on third with one out in the sixth. A sacrifice fly tied the score.

Whereas Corbin limited the damage, Keuchel departed with his outing in question. He had two runners on base in the sixth when his manager called on the bullpen. Then Chad Sobotka left a fastball middle-in that Rendon didn’t miss.

Two innings later, Rendon came to the plate with the four-run lead he established still intact. A few fans stood and applauded. For the third baseman, though, it was just a good night at work.