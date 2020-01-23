One of the toughest dog sled events in Europe began on Tuesday with 77 drivers and some 700 dogs from 10 countries racing in the Orlicke Mountains, a range in the northeastern Czech Republic along the border with Poland.

In the race — part of the European extreme dog sled race series — competitors in two categories have to cover either 300 kilometers (186 miles) or 200 kilometers (124 miles), spending two or one night sleeping out in the snow.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports