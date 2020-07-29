1968 — Washington’s Ron Hansen pulls off an unassisted triple play in the Cleveland Indians’ 10-1 victory.

1971 — In the NFL Chicago All-Star Game, the Baltimore Colts beat the All-Stars 24-17.

1976 — Bruce Jenner sets the world record in the Olympic decathlon with 8,618 points, breaking Nikolai Avilov’s mark by 164 points.

1984 — Michael Gross of West Germany sets a world record in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:47.44 at a meet in Munich.

AD

1996 — The U.S. wins the first Olympic softball gold medal, beating China 3-1 behind a controversial two-run homer from Dot Richardson.

AD

2004 — Russia’s Yelena Isinbayeva breaks the pole vault world record for the third time in five weeks, clearing 16 feet, 3/4 inches in London.

2012 — At the London Games, Missy Franklin wins the women’s 100-meter backstroke. The 17-year-old American has a 13-minute break after taking the final qualifying spot in the 200 freestyle semifinals before swimming the backstroke final. Ruta Meilutyte, 15, becomes the first Lithuanian to win an Olympic swimming medal by holding off world champion Rebecca Soni of the U.S. in the 100 breaststroke.

AD

2013 — Katie Ledecky crushes the world record in the 1,500 freestyle for her second gold medal at the world swimming championships in Barcelona, Spain. The 16-year-old American finishes with in 15:36.53 to beat the previous mark by more than 6 seconds — Kate Ziegler’s 15:42.54 in 2007.

AD

2015 — North Korea wins its first gold medal at the world aquatics championships. Kim Kuk Hyang, 16, captures the women’s 10-meter diving in her first international competition. She earns two perfect 10 scores from the seven judges.

2016 — Ariya Jutanugarn sets a 54-hole scoring record at the Women’s British Open with a 16-under par 200.

2016 — William Byron wins the Pocono Mountains 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event to break the rookie record for wins. This is the 18-year-old’s fifth victory in 12th starts, breaking Kurt Busch’s rookie record of four wins in 2000.

___