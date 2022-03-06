The Panthers are 9-5 in conference matchups. Georgia State scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.
The teams meet for the third time this season. The Panthers won 58-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Jalen Thomas led the Panthers with 16 points, and Adrian Delph led the Mountaineers with 12 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Delph is averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.
Corey Allen is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals. Williams is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Georgia State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.
Panthers: 9-1, averaging 66.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.