By Associated Press December 12, 2019 at 4:56 PM ESTTORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts fired head coach Corey Chamblin after one season Thursday and hired Ryan Dinwiddie as his replacement.The Argonauts finished fourth in the East Division at 4-13 and missed the playoffs.Dinwiddie most recently served as quarterbacks coach with the Calgary Stampeders.