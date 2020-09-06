“Obviously, we’re pretty down,” Mystics point guard Leilani Mitchell said. “We knew this was a big game, and really if we would have won we would have put ourselves in a good position to still make the playoffs. Now it’s going to be really hard. We’ll probably have to win out our games and depend on other people to lose quite a few games.

“It’s not a good feeling. We knew the importance of this game. Not coming out with the win is definitely disappointing.”

The Mystics had no answer for Ogunbowale once she found her groove in the second half after scoring just nine points on 2-for-7 shooting in the first half. She became aggressive and began to score on a variety of step-backs, runners and timely buckets, including the game-tying three to force overtime with 1.5 seconds left.

“Once the time goes down, I have confidence in myself,” Ogunbowale said. “The team has confidence in me, and I’m trying to execute.

“Trust me, I’m stressed, but I hide it pretty well. Times like this, a lot of people are stressed on the team, so I need to not show it, be a leader and go out there with confidence and poise so everybody else can calm down.”

Washington used a 9-2 run to open a 69-61 lead with under eight minutes left in regulation, but Dallas responded and a pull-up three-pointer by Ogunbowale tied the score at 69 less than two minutes later. The Mystics had several chances to put things away late in the fourth quarter but couldn’t capitalize. Emma Meesseman missed a layup with 26.8 seconds remaining that would have given Washington a four-point lead. She made up for it on the next possession by blocking Ogunbowale’s layup attempt, and the Wings missed another layup attempt with 9.2 seconds remaining. Meesseman went to the free throw line with 6.8 seconds left, but she made just 1 of 2 free throws and left Dallas with an opening trailing by only three.

That’s when Ogunbowale sprinted down the court, leaned into a defending Ariel Atkins and hit the step-back triple that forced overtime. Mystics Coach and General Maanger Mike Thibault was furious over what he said were multiple missed push-offs from Ogunbowale that he believed should have been offensive fouls, including the buzzer beater.

Satou Sabally finished with 19 points and six rebounds for Dallas and Allisha Gray added 14 points.

“We were trying everything,” Thibault said. “We double-teamed [Ogunbowale] some. She beat some of our switches. She made great shots, and she got a lot of free throws. . . .

“She’s a stubborn good player in the way that she knows how to keep it, she knows how to get her shot off, and she has already been allowed to use her left arm to push off against space. That’s tough when you play pretty good defense.”

Overtime featured more of the same: Ogunbowale scored nine of the Wings’ 15 points in the extra period. Satou Sabally finished with 19 points and six rebounds for Dallas, and Allisha Gray added 14 points.

The Mystics played well offensively. Atkins scored 22 points, Myisha Hines-Allen was active with 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and Meesseman finished with 16 points and seven assists. Mitchell chipped in 13 points and seven assists.

Washington’s biggest issues were getting stops, particularly against Ogunbowale, and shooting just 28.6 percent from three-point range. The Wings shot 25 for 28 from the free throw line compared with the Mystics’ 12 for 14, and the difference wasn’t lost on Thibault.