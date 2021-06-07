“When I arrived in 1985, I wanted to build a culture of excellence and compete consistently at the highest levels of Division 1 softball. Most of all, our goal was to prepare our student-athletes for life after softball and build relationships that would last a lifetime.”
Candrea won 1,674 games — fourth-most in any sport — during a career that spanned four decades, leading the Wildcats to 24 Women’s College World Series appearances and 19 conference championships. He coached 50 All-Americans at Arizona and won gold and silver medals with Team USA.
Arizona went 41-15 this season and was knocked out of the College World Series with losses to Florida State and Alabama.