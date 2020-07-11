“He’s a really good horse,” jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. said. “If you go back and watch all his replays, he’s just a very athletic horse. I think one of the most impressive races he ran was the day at Churchill he got shuffled around and almost fell down. I almost pulled him up, but he ran again. From that day on, we always believed he was a really good horse. It’s been a fun ride.”
Art Collector improved to 3-0 this year and has four wins and a second in eight starts. The colt earned 100 points toward the 146th Derby on Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs.
He covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:48.11 and paid $6.60, $4 and $3.20.
Swiss Skydiver, who’s dominating the Kentucky Oaks standings, returned $4.20 and $3.40 and earned 40 points in her first race against males. Rushie paid $4 while Enforceable earned 10 points for fourth.
