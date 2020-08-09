Attachment Rate returned $8 and $5.40 and earned 20 Derby points. Necker Island was another 2 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $8 to show. He earned 10 points. Rowdy Yates was fourth and earned five points.
Art Collector improved to 4-0 since joining trainer Tom Drury’s barn. The colt has 150 total points and is third on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard for the Sept. 5 race.
It was the first time in the track’s 98-year history that it hosted a Kentucky Derby qualifier. It did so as a result of changes to the qualifying races caused by the coronavirus.
