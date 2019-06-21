Trea Turner is a perfect emblem of the Nationals’ injured and nearly disastrous spring, which, in less than a month, has flipped into a viable summer playoff hunt.

When the Nats and their fans awoke Friday, Washington was just 3½ games out of a wild-card spot. That’s not a lost year. It’s more likely fun-to-come.

With a three-game sweep of Philadelphia this week, the Nats have cut their deficit to the Phils from 10 games to three in just 26 days. That’s how fast a 17-7 run changes life. Every year we forget: Baseball has no normal. It has streaks. As much as anything, that’s why fans have stay hooked on long seasons for 150 years.

Suddenly, a three-game series at Nationals Park this weekend against red-hot defending N.L. East champion Atlanta is equal parts tingling opportunity and are-we-ready-for-this worry. Trailing the Braves now by 7½ games, the Nats will finish Sunday behind by anywhere from 10½ to 4½ games. Big enough stakes for you?

The trajectory of this season, and the current tone of the Nats clubhouse, is captured by Turner’s first-half saga. He broke his right index finger in the fourth game of the year, when hit by a fastball from the Phillies’ Zach Eflin. The Nats’ hopes spiraled down as injuries piled up and the bullpen crashed. Turner missed 39 games and hit poorly his first week back, batting with his index finger still entirely off the bat. The Nats fell to 19-31, 10 games behind Philadelphia.

[In era of supreme youth in MLB, Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna Jr. are still leading the pack]

On Thursday night, Turner made two diving, dazzling defensive plays as the Nats completed a three-game sweep of the Phillies. Now, the Phils are reeling — in a 6-13 spin (outscored by 36 runs) with their own injured bullpen.

“You’ve been doing everything,” I said to Turner, who has a .947 OPS in his past 20 games with a couple of 420-foot homers. “But there’s one thing you can’t do.”

“What?”

“You can’t make a fist.”

Turner jammed his hands under his armpits, a reflexive defensive gesture. “Maybe I can. Maybe I can’t,” he said, straight-faced. Then he started laughing.

“Max [Scherzer] beat the Phils pitching with a black eye and breathing through his mouth ’cause he broke his nose the day before,” teammate Adam Eaton said. “Trea plays great even with that finger. This team has had to do a lot of things like that to get back where we are. But we’ve got to keep on doing ’em.”

In a humble, dogged way, the finally healthy Nats (36-38) have not only put themselves squarely in the wild-card picture, probably for the rest of the season, but they have begun to redefine themselves after massive off-season roster upheaval. They’re becoming a gritty team that needs help from many players, some unexpected or forced into important roles that were never envisioned.

Without power mainstays of recent years — Bryce Harper, injured Ryan Zimmerman (53 games missed) and Daniel Murphy — the Nats have compensated throughout their lineup and bench. After hitting 15 homers in their past six games, the Nats are fourth in scoring in MLB in June.

[Svrluga: Max Scherzer, the Nationals’ snorting, stomping ace, has a night we won’t forget]

Howie Kendrick, supposedly a utility man, is now a long-shot All-Star candidate with 43 RBI in 174 at bats. Brian Dozier, a slow starter, has had three years when, in late April or mid-May, he broke out into power-hitting streaks that lasted, on average, for three months. He’s now 29 games into a .993 on-base-plus-slugging binge that, statistically, looks like his star streaks as a Twin.

Last year, Nats catchers were 26th in MLB in RBI with a sad 56. This year, thanks mostly to Kurt Suzuki, who should play more, and Yan Gomes, the Nats are fourth in catcher RBI with 51, a pace for 112.

One by one, the Nats’ off-season trades and signings are proving to be decent or smart. Anibal Sanchez, after a poor start, has found his form in his past five starts. Patrick Corbin, after a three-start slump, was first-rate this week. For the moment, the Nats may have four starters all clicking at once.

The exception to the well-done rule remains the improving but still short-handed bullpen, which requires nightly invocations of patron saints, mystic chants and hopes that animal sacrifice will not be necessary.

GM Mike Rizzo may have bungled his evaluations of Trevor Rosenthal (now less wild, but still a total X factor) and middling Kyle Barraclough (now injured). But his trade of Tanner Roark for Tanner Rainey may prove to be much more than a salary dump to clear budget to sign Sanchez for $10 million a year. The power-arm Rainey has looked as good as his numbers: 2.51 ERA, 21 strikeouts in 14⅓ innings. In other words, about what Rosenthal was supposed to be.

Since the Nationals brought baseball back to Washington, fans have learned different baseball truths in different seasons. Division titles and 95-win seasons are enormously important. But when things don’t quite work out, the existence of two wild cards in each league is of enormous value. The Nats haven’t used that playoff route yet. So, they may not sense its rewards.

The wild-card game is scary business. But when you have a Madison Bumgarner in his prime, as the world champion Giants did in 2014, or a Scherzer, as the Nats do now, perhaps it’s the other fellow who has the larger problem.

[How Tony Sipp bet on himself, saved his career and crossed the 10.00 milestone]

When the Nats owners and GM are trying to figure out moves at the trade deadline — no, not selling, that’s May’s tired old angle, but whether to add — they need to understand that if you can just get into the divisional series, even through the wild card, you have almost shockingly good postseason hopes.

Since MLB went to a five-game divisional series in 1995, the team with the better regular-season record has won 44 times. The team with the worse record has won 45 times. That’s correct: 44-45. (And seven series with the same record). The Nats and their fans just have a warped view because, so far, they are on the painful side of that stat — with an 0-4 record as the team with the better record.

If you can just make the division series, even as a wild card, wonderful possibilities arrive. If you have fewer than 90 wins, and someone else, such as the Dodgers, comes to the party with more 100, don’t poor-mouth your chances in such a made-for-thrills format that only semi-resembles baseball. Remember: 44-45. Pundits parsed all those series. Why did they bother?

As this weekend may show, the Braves are a formidable young bunch. And the Nats have spotted them a large lead. However, what the Nats have done in the past month, with a radically re-built roster with 10 players who never wore a Nats uniform last season, is prove to themselves that they can run off a plus-10 streak while playing enthusiastic, and fundamentally presentable, baseball.

After they confront the Braves, the Nats have their most luscious 12-game chunk of their ’19 schedule: six games against the Marlins and three each against the Tigers and Royals, all on pace to lose 102-or-more games.

The Nationals found their form at exactly the right time — to face the Phils, the Braves and the flops — even if they’ve had to do it with broken noses, crooked fingers, utility-man stars and a rookie setup man.

Given this second chase to be in the hunt, we’ll see what they can do with it.