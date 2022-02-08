“My freshman year, I was still struggling with the guys and playing the game,” said Lee, one of 10 finalists for the Julius Erving Award given to the top small forward in the nation. “This is probably a stereotype, but all of the guys are like white and Black, and I’m Asian. So I’m probably the least athletic. I was trying to find a way to get over that situation. But that is why I came to America. So I’m learning a lot.”