Astana reinstates cyclist Miguel Ángel López after probe

MADRID — Team Astana on Monday reinstated Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López following an investigation into drug trafficking in Spain.
The 28-year-old López is set to race in the Burgos Vuelta and Spanish Vuelta starting this month.
Astana said “the team will monitor the situation closely and will not hesitate to take resolute measures depending on the development of the situation.”
López won a stage of the 2020 Tour de France, in addition to three stage wins at the Spanish Vuelta. He finished the 2018 Giro d’Italia in third place and won the 2019 Catalonia Volta and the 2016 Tour de Suisse.
