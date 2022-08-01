Astana reinstates cyclist Miguel Ángel López after probe

López had been temporarily suspended by the Kazakhstani team after news he was being questioned in an investigation into the alleged activities of a Spanish doctor suspected of drug trafficking.

“Based on the information received, Astana Qazaqstan Team was advised that in the absence of any finding by either the Spanish authorities or the UCI, it was not in a position to continue the suspension or further deprive the rider of his contractual rights,” the team said in a statement. “Miguel Angel Lopez is thus provisionally reintegrated as part of Astana Qazaqstan Team and will return to the previously agreed racing plan.”