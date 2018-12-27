All basketball, all the time: Five courts in action during Thursday’s opening day of the Title IX Classic at the D.C. Armory. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

One by one, a stream of girls’ basketball teams entered the D.C. Armory late Thursday morning. The sounds of five basketball games being played simultaneously filled the cavernous venue and each team seemed to enter the venue in the same way: Headphones and warm-ups on, furtive glances at the competition both on the courts and waiting in the bleachers.

Thursday marked the Opening Day of the 10th National Title IX Holiday Invitational Conference Classic in Southeast Washington and the line of teams entering the arena was longer than ever.

When the event started in 2009, it featured eight teams and one court. This year, 74 teams are on the schedule, including programs from Hawaii, Arizona and Canada. They’re broken up into nine brackets, including one for junior college programs.

“Yeah, if you don’t like girls’ basketball you’ve come to the wrong place,” event director Saladin Reese said as he looked out over the five games being played across the Armory floor.

Title IX is now one of the many girls’ basketball events in the D.C. area that attracts a national field and audience. They range from the expansive, like the She Got Game Classic, which featured 126 teams this year, to the exclusive, like the Art Turner Memorial, which includes just 20 teams but a number of elite college coaches. All the events aim to give area players a national measuring stick by which to evaluate themselves.

“The whole purpose of [Title IX] was for local teams to have opportunities in their hometown,” Reese said. “It used to be that the only time [local teams] were able to get that exposure and competition is when we went places.”

On Thursday morning, one of the teams in the bleachers taking in the first set of games was Saint Laurent from Montreal. Coach Daniel Lacasse said this was the fourth time his team had attended Title IX and, of the nine events they’d travel to this year, this was one they looked forward to most.

“You’re guaranteed to have good games, there’s NCAA coaches obviously, the setup is fun and it’s Christmastime,” Lacasse said. “And it’s not too far of a trip for us.”



As the St. Laurent players sat waiting for their early afternoon game, the District’s Banneker High finished its game against Calvert, out of Southern Maryland. Last year was the first season the Bulldogs had a varsity program and, although they weren’t invited to play, they made the 20-minute trip to the Classic anyway, just to watch.

“More than anything I wanted them to have this experience, to play in it,” Coach Abby Sondak said. “I mean, there’s five basketball courts in an armory right now — this is an experience. This is not something we do every day.”

Banneker saw a back-and-forth game slip away from them in the fourth quarter and ended up falling to the Cavaliers. As the game’s final seconds ticked off, their loss was drowned out by a close finish one court over. The loss put Banneker into a consolation bracket. Tomorrow would be another day full of basketball.

“When I found out we’d be doing it, I was just excited to play against teams we’ve never seen before,” senior forward Camryn Wilson said. “Now we just want third place.”