Goldenberg-Hart was in disbelief, junior Noah Turner’s heart leaped, and Suhr, who was watching from the stands, was filled with excitement when the scoreboard at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover showed Richard Montgomery had clocked in at 7 minutes 59 seconds to break the state meet record.

“It was crazy,” Goldenberg-Hart said as he lay across the bleachers, still recovering from the race. “We just powered through at the end, and it felt so good that we broke it.”

Sall also finished first in the 500 meters and was part of a winning relay team in the 4x400, helping the Rockets to a second-place finish in the Maryland 4A team competition.

Paint Branch, the defending Maryland 4A champion, edged the Rockets by one point, finishing with 53 points to claim the team title again despite not winning any individual boys’ events.

“The team has worked hard all season,” Paint Branch Coach Dessalyn Dillard said. “Everyone came in with specific tasks, and they executed it perfectly.”

Turner, who ran the second leg in the 4x800 for Richard Montgomery, was Suhr’s replacement. The transition felt seamless, after Turner spent the entire season preparing for a moment such as this.

“I knew he was going to fill the shoes the best way he could,” Rockets Coach Davy Rogers said. “It was awesome to see him run really well today.”

Huntingtown won the Maryland 3A boys’ championship, finishing with 55 points to runner-up North Point’s 47.

Hurricanes senior Anthony Smith broke the 3A boys’ record in the 55-meter dash after crossing the finish line in 6.35 seconds. Smith, who is committed to play football at North Carolina State, also won the 300 in 34.49 seconds and helped the Huntingtown 4x200 relay team to a first-place finish in 1:30.40.

Urbana won the Maryland 4A girls’ team championship for the second straight year, posting 77 points. C.H. Flowers was the top local team with 32 points.