Supporters of Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer rally on campus earlier this month. Meyer is on paid administrative leave after a reports alleging he knew of a 2015 allegation of domestic violence against former assistant football coach Zach Smith, who was fired in July. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

At 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, the executive chairman of a company that used to make barrels but nowadays makes steel and plastic drums said, “I hereby move that the board move to executive session to discuss personnel matters,” so the Ohio State Board of Trustees, which he chairs, headed for executive session.

It was some executive session.

That session to determine the employment status of Urban Meyer, Ohio State’s spectacularly good football coach, wound its way all the way through the morning. It gobbled up the early afternoon and then the late afternoon. It managed to intrude upon the early evening. By end of the breezy, 72-degree day, it had droned through its rare blips of curiosity, which included Meyer’s unexpected arrival around 10 a.m., his wife Shelley Meyer’s arrival around 2:30 p.m., and the arrival of Athletic Director Gene Smith at shortly after 5.

By that time, football practice blared bizarrely from across Olentangy River Boulevard, the megaphoned voice of assistant coach Quinn Tempel barking, “Here we go!” or, “Third and nine!” The sounds cane as Meyer, barred from such practices since being placed on administrative leave Aug. 1, remained indoors across the boulevard with trustees and university president Michael Drake, in the Longaberger Alumni House, named for the donor family whose donations stemmed from their widely admired baskets.

The practice occurred at an athletic facility named for Woody Hayes, the great Ohio State coach whose tenure ended suddenly when he punched an opposing player during a Gator Bowl. As the 20-member board convened with its various lawyers and entrepreneurs and its CEO of an MRI maker and its managing partner of an agriculture business, plus former Ohio State basketball player and longtime commentator Clark Kellogg, it decided whether the tenure might end suddenly for another great coach because of his long-term handling of the domestic abuse allegations against one of his assistants, the former receivers coach Zach Smith.

Smith is the grandson of the late Earle Bruce, who coached Ohio State after Hayes and became Meyer’s mentor.

As the whole Wednesday went submerged in the deliberations, reporters were strewn around the lobby of the building and near the loading dock where both Meyers had parked their cars. Several reporters worked around a piano that no one played. Several fans gathered outside later on, with one saying his concerns about domestic violence as a social worker had compelled him to the case, and another saying, “I’ve been here six hours. I’m vested.”

Such scenes didn’t seem likely early on.

The board convened for the public part of its session at 9 a.m., with roughly double the number of reporters and cameras present. In remarks that lasted less than two minutes, chairman Michael J. Gasser praised the six-member team which had investigated the case: three from the board and three from outside the university, including the 90-year-old Jo Ann Davidson, the former Ohio Speaker of the House. Gasser lauded how the team members had “put their day jobs on hold.”

Then the board went upstairs, and as the workers set up their boardroom for a news conference and Urban Meyer soon arrived, it seemed an announcement might be nigh.

By 7 p.m., nigh had come and gone, and the young Ohio State students had transformed an iPad into a sign reading, “Free Urban.”

Shortly after 7 p.m., a man and woman emerged with the keys to the Meyers’ cars, and as police moved back the reporters and fans, the two drivers turned around the cars and aimed them outward, then returned to the building.