Max Scherzer slides home ahead of the tag from Marlins chatcher J.T. Realmuto during Friday’s 8-2 win over Miami. Scherzer threw six scoreless innings and went 1-for-2 with a double at the plate. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals remain on the outskirts of the playoff race, still within squinting distance of a spot in the postseason, because Max Scherzer is on their side. He is the only pitcher in either league garnering MVP buzz. He is one of the favorites for a third consecutive National League Cy Young Award. A Silver Slugger is even probable. More than a chance to win every five days, Scherzer provides the Nationals vigor and passion — and he did it all again Friday night in an 8-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

On the mound, the intense right-hander wiggled out of a couple jams in the middle innings to hold the Marlins (48-76) scoreless over six innings. At the plate, he stroked a double for his career-high 16th hit this season. On the base paths, he scored twice from second base. He exited with a 2.11 ERA, a .296 batting average, and his 16th victory. The Nationals are 18-8 when he pitches and 44-53 when he doesn’t.

At this stage, however, wins aren’t complete wins for the Nationals (62-61) without some help elsewhere in the NL East. They got some Friday. The second-place Philadelphia Phillies won, but the first-place Atlanta Braves lost so Washington stands seven games back with 39 remaining. A couple more dates with the Marlins remain before the Phillies come to town for a critical three-game series starting Tuesday.

Ryan Zimmerman opened the scoring in the second inning when he blasted a fastball from Dan Straily for a solo home run. The Nationals doubled the lead in the third when Scherzer scored from second base on Bryce Harper’s two-out single, sliding to just beat the throw from left field.

Scherzer would encounter his first trouble in the fourth. It started when Rafael Ortega singled and continued when Scherzer issued his first walk to J.T. Realmuto, putting runners on first and second for Brian Anderson, the Marlins’ No. 3 hitter. Scherzer locked in from there. He struck out Anderson on three pitches, which turned into a double play when Matt Wieters threw out Ortega attempting to steal third base.

He completed a swift escape by striking out Derek Dietrich looking at a cutter. Dietrich thought the pitch was ball four, and his manager, Don Mattingly, agreed, voicing his frustration from Miami’s dugout. Mattingly was tossed mid-inning without stepping onto field, which meant he got to watch Scherzer wreak havoc on his club in the clubhouse.

After Wieters whacked a solo homer into the Nationals’ bullpen, Scherzer deposited a drive to the warning track that one-hopped the wall for a two-out standup double, his second of the season. A few pitches later, he scored from second base again when Magnerius Sierra couldn’t come up with a diving catch on Adam Eaton’s line drive to center field. Eaton was credited with a double. The Nationals led 4-0 and Scherzer’s prints were all over it.

Washington tacked on another run in the fifth when Harper extended a routine single into a hustle double, took third base on a wild pitch, and scored on Anthony Rendon’s sacrifice fly. The all-star slugger finished 3 for 4, hiking his batting average to .248 a month after it was at .214.

The insurance seemed superfluous at the time. Scherzer was cruising and his pitch count wasn’t inordinate. But Manager Dave Martinez turned it over to his depleted bullpen after Scherzer threw 96 pitches over six innings. So Trevor Gott took the mound in the seventh inning, eschewing the Nationals’ new bullpen cart service for a traditional jog, and quickly bungled the shutout.

The right-hander faced five batters. He got two outs and allowed two runs, including a home run to Austin Dean for Dean’s first career hit. Matt Grace replaced Gott when he surrendered an RBI single to pinch-hitter Miguel Rojas, and secured the third out without further damage.

It was a fitting snapshot of the Nationals’ season. Without Scherzer on the field, they’re usually rudderless. With him, they’re often the successful team they envision.