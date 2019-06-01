Yu Liu and Celine Boutier were teammates for one year at Duke, helping the Blue Devils capture their sixth NCAA golf title in 2014.

Now, as pros, the close friends will play together Sunday with a different title at stake — the U.S. Women’s Open. They will be the final twosome at the Country Club of Charleston, tied for the lead at 7-under-par 206. Liu, a 23-year-old from China, shot a 66 in Saturday’s third round. Boutier, 25 and from France, fired a 69.

But this Open isn’t just a duel between Dukies.

Only one shot back are Americans Lexi Thompson — ranked the No. 8 player in the world — and Jaye Marie Green, as well as Japan’s Mamiko Higa, who had been the leader after each of the first two rounds. Jeongeun Lee is two strokes behind, and Jessica Korda and Gaby Lopez trail by three.

Gina Kim, a 19-year-old current member of the Duke golf team who had been two shots back at the halfway mark, recorded a 73 and is tied for 12th.

Liu has fond memories of her days in Durham, N.C., with Boutier.

“Because I didn’t have a car,” Liu said, Boutier drove “me to wherever I wanted to go. I didn’t have my license back then as a freshman. I just remember her being really kind.”

Have the two ever discussed how a moment such as this might arrive someday?

“To be honest, no,” Liu said. “This is something that’s really out of my expectations because it’s only my first-ever U.S. Open.

“I was just happy to make the cut and be able to play the weekend.”

The long-hitting Thompson, who did not birdie a par-5 on the first two days of the tournament, was 4 under on the par-5s on Saturday, including an eagle at No. 15 when she made a putt that she estimated was between 25 and 30 feet. She followed with a birdie on 16 for a 68. Thompson has improved her score in each round by a stroke.

“My key [Sunday] is to go into it as I did the last three days, same mind-set,” she said. “I’ve made a few changes in my swing, my putting. So really just focusing on those things, I think, is key.”

Before her eagle at No. 15, Thompson birdied Nos. 5 and 9 but then bogeyed Nos. 10 and 11.

“There’s going to be bogeys made out there,” she said. “You just have to stay in it and know that you can birdie some holes after that.”

As for Green, she was not playing her best coming into the Open — and that’s being generous. She missed the cut in her previous four events and had broken par only once in eight rounds.

Yet the majors seem to bring out her best.

“Something about majors helps me stay calm and patient,” said Green, who tied for 12th at her last major, the Inspiration, in April.

Green, whose rookie season was 2014, has not won on the LPGA Tour. She has been patient — to a point.

“I think, at the beginning, I was just so happy to be out on tour,” she said. “And all of a sudden, I’m like: ‘This isn’t good enough. I want to win now. What can I do to win?’ When I’m home, I practice for like six hours a day, and I know that if I don’t, someone else is.”

It would be difficult to overstate how much a victory in her country’s national championship would mean to her.

“I try not to even think about it until it would become a reality,” Green said, “because I’m trying hard to just stay in the moment. But I’m such an American girl. It would just mean the world to me. Makes me want to cry just even thinking about it.”

Green, who missed a makable birdie putt on the final hole, will play with Thompson on Sunday, another pairing of good friends.

“If anyone gets paired with Lexi, it’s a good sign,” she said.

As for the other pairing, Liu doesn’t expect that she and Boutier will do too much talking during the round.

“It’s a major championship,” she said.

“Everybody is out there trying to win, and we’ll be very focused, I think.”