Orioles starter Andrew Cashner is taken out of the game in the third inning by Manager Buck Showalter. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

— It was “Bark at Oriole Park” night on Wednesday, which left the Baltimore Orioles open to all manner of canine-related one-liners when Andrew Cashner and rookie Cody Carroll combined to allow 10 runs in the third inning of a 10-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

But this was no night for cheap humor, because there was nothing funny about what has recently befallen Cashner and the other pitchers in the Orioles’ starting rotation.

Cashner has been the victim of lousy run support for most of the season, but this time he just couldn’t get anybody out in a third inning that featured 15 Oakland batters, 10 hits, two walks and a home run. He was charged with all but two of the runs.

Coming on the heels of Alex Cobb’s early exit because of a cut on his right middle finger Tuesday night, another very frustrating performance by Dylan Bundy his last time out and two rocky starts by rookies David Hess and Josh Rogers over the weekend, the Orioles’ pitching staff has been thrown into complete disarray.

It has been an interesting last six weeks for Cashner, who gave up 10 earned runs over just 1 2/3 innings in his first start of August after pitching well for much of the summer. He bounced back with a couple of strong starts, but has been all over the place in his past five appearances, giving up 23 earned runs — and eight home runs — in 25 innings.

Manager Buck Showalter alluded after the game to a possible physical reason for Wednesday night’s struggle, but Cashner initially denied there was anything wrong before conceding that “we’ll wait and see” when pressed on the issue.

Still, this eruption came out of nowhere. The A’s got a very cheap hit to lead off the first inning and Cashner retired the next six batters in order.

From then on, he was up to his ears in line drives. After Oakland loaded the bases, the next four batters delivered run-scoring hits.