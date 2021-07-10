The Orioles lost for the sixth time in seven games to fall to 28-60, putting them on pace for 110 losses in the penultimate game before the all-star break.
This one got away quickly as right-hander Thomas Eshelman allowed a home run in the second inning to Brian Goodwin, then didn’t record an out in a three-run third.
Chicago’s advantage only grew from there as it scored twice off left-hander Keegan Akin in the fifth inning and twice more in the seventh.
Lucas Giolito, who struck out nine Orioles batters while pitching into the sixth, and the White Sox’s bullpen combined to ensure that lead was plenty big.
Baltmore had stranded six runners by the time the eighth inning rolled around and it loaded the bases, but it got just one run on a walk by Austin Hays before pinch hitter Ryan McKenna struck out against all-star closer Liam Hendriks to end the threat.
Except for that pinch-hit walk by Hays, the Orioles got both of their runs on short-field singles by second baseman Domingo Leyba. Leyba hit a two-out single in the fourth inning to score Ryan Mountcastle and a two-out single in the sixth to bring home Anthony Santander.
— Baltimore Sun
