AUBURN, Ala. — Rod Bramblett, the longtime radio announcer for Auburn football and basketball games, and his wife were killed in a two-vehicle accident.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says in a statement that Rod Bramblett died Saturday night at UAB Hospital in Birmingham from a head injury. He was 53.

Harris says Paula Bramblett died in the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center from internal injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver’s name was not released.

Harris says alcohol was not a factor in the accident, which is still under investigation.

Bramblett, a 1988 Auburn graduate, had been the Tigers’ play-by-play announcer for football and basketball since 2003. He started announcing Auburn baseball games in 1993.

Bramblett was a three-time Alabama Sportscaster of the Year. His most famous call came on the “Kick Six” play in the Iron Bowl game against rival Alabama in 2013.

