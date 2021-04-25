Hays singled in that last at-bat, then carried the momentum forward with two home runs Sunday to back John Means’s dominant start as the Orioles beat the A’s, 8-1, to end Oakland’s 13-game winning streak, the longest in the major leagues since 2017.
“It’s definitely good to talk to the guys that are hitting .350 because there’s something they’re doing right,” Hays said.
Hays homered in his first two at-bats off A’s left-hander Jesús Luzardo. That provided all the support needed for Means, who turned in 6⅓ innings of one-run ball in front of 8,107 fans, getting a standing ovation as he exited.
“When he’s playing well, he does everything so great,” Means said. “Plays outfield well, has a great arm, steals bases, obviously hits homers. When he gets hot, he doesn’t really cool off, it seems like, so I’m excited to see what he has in store for the next month or so.”
In the second inning, Hays hit a solo homer to left-center at 108.3 mph, per Statcast. In the fourth he had another rocket, a two-run shot to right-center at 104.9 mph.
“It shows you the dynamic type of hitter he can be and a lot of our guys can be when they just learn to stay on the baseball and be on time with the fastball,” Manager Brandon Hyde said.
