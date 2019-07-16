Beyond Juan Soto’s towering homer, and Anthony Rendon’s run-scoring doubles, and the rare comfort of a lopsided win, the Washington Nationals got a welcomed development Tuesday night: The Austin Voth experiment took a turn in the right direction.

Across six innings, to kick-start an 8-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, Voth allowed one run on four hits and a single walk. He needed just 84 pitches to do that, with 18 of them coming in a rocky first, and again staked his claim to remain in the rotation. The Nationals are auditioning fifth starters this week — first Voth, next Erick Fedde here Wednesday — and Voth’s trial led to their 13th win in 16 games, 18th in 23 and a firmer grip atop the Nationals League wild-card standings.

This was, after all, always a good week for the Nationals to toy with the bottom of their rotation. The Orioles have baseball’s worst record, now 28-66. They are the only team in the majors that has a worse bullpen than Washington. Their starter for the series opener, 30-year-old Asher Wojciechowski, came in with more letters in his last name (13) than innings pitched this season (10⅓ ).

So if there was pressure on Voth to perform, it was because the fifth starter spot is up for grabs. It once belonged to Jeremy Hellickson, before he went to the injured list in mid-May, and was then handed to Fedde. But Fedde fumbled it away, Voth slid in behind him, and now both young right-handers have a chance to prove themselves in Baltimore. Voth’s opportunity got off to a rough start against a patchwork order.

The 27-year-old retired the first hitter he faced, on a flyout to left, before his command slipped. He hit Trey Mancini with a pitch, walked Chance Sisco on four pitches and then plunked Renato Nunez to load the bases with one out. If he were facing a stronger lineup, Voth may have paid for those mistakes. But Anthony Santander fouled out, Dwight Smith Jr. bounced a grounder to short, and Voth stepped off the mound while smacking his glove.

He looked frustrated. He also looked relieved. By wiggling out of the first, and the early jam he created, Voth could now settle in. But Hanser Alberto, the Orioles’ No. 8 hitter, delayed that by smacking a solo shot in the second. Voth watched it clear the wall and slumped his shoulders a bit. It only tied the score, because Matt Adams had homered for Washington in the top of the inning, but Voth found himself struggling through an important test.

His second walk to the dugout mirrored his first. Voth shook his head. He muttered under his breath. He planted himself by a high-powered fan, for a short break from the sticky evening, and soon went out to try again. The third began with Mancini snapping an 0-for-24 slump with a cue-shot double down the first base line. Then Voth stranded Mancini at second, worked around a two-out single in the fourth and, just like that, sunk into a groove until he exited.

By the time he did that, after six solid frames, the Nationals methodically built their lead. Rendon doubled in Trea Turner in the third. Soto crushed a 443-foot homer in the sixth. Brian Dozier singled with two outs in that same inning, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and, in a moment fitting the Orioles’ season, scored on a balk. In the seventh, Rendon knocked his second RBI double, to almost the exact same spot, and Washington cruised from there. After Voth quietly got through the first 18 outs, Tanner Rainey and Javy Guerra combined to finish it. The Nationals added a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth, on RBI singles by Victor Robles, Soto and Adams, and can take their sixth series in a row Wednesday.

Voth was sharp in his first start of the season, on June 23, when he allowed two runs in six innings against the Atlanta Braves. But his next two appearances were far less encouraging. He lasted just 4⅓ innings in each of them, facing the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals, which is why Washington is still piecing its rotation together. Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez is an elite top four. Some combination of Voth, Fedde, Kyle McGowin or Joe Ross every fifth day is a question mark.

But Voth eased that concern Tuesday, if only for a couple of hours, if only against a weak team, by giving the Nationals all they need. The fifth starter doesn’t have to dominate, or shine, or do anything but deliver a chance to win when called upon. Five to six innings, two or three runs allowed — that should do the trick moving forward. Voth checked those boxes and then some, and the offense took it from there.

Now it’s Fedde’s turn.