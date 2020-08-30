They fell to the Red Sox, 9-5, after Voth continued his disappointing summer. He now has a 7.99 ERA in six starts. He forced Manager Dave Martinez to make a too-quick call to the bullpen. The Nationals inched back with bursts of offense, only to drop a series to one of the sport’s worst teams. Washington is 12-19 after starting the second half of this weird season with a thud.

The Nationals have not won back-to-back games since Aug. 10 and 11.

“Typically when you score five runs you feel pretty good about the game,” Martinez said, adding that he would soon sit down and assess what to do with Voth moving forward. “That hasn’t been the case so far.”

“Yeah, I don’t, uh,” right fielder Adam Eaton started when asked about why he is confident the Nationals can turn it around. His 11-word response from there was a break from his usual candor: “I think you just come ready to play every single day.”

Trades swirled through baseball before Sunday’s game began in Boston. The Red Sox sent first baseman Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres for a pair of prospects. The Atlanta Braves acquired left-hander Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles, then slated him to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night. The Chicago Cubs added José Martínez in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. Then in the first inning, as Voth was knocked around, the Orioles shipped reliever Mychal Givens to the Colorado Rockies.

There’s a clear thread among the Padres, Braves, Cubs and Rockies heading into Monday’s trade deadline: They’re all solidly in the mix. The Braves and Cubs finished the weekend in first place of their respective divisions. The Padres and Rockies are eyeing wild-card spots. They’re all hoping to make an expanded 16-team playoff field.

But the Nationals will need a serious surge to join them. It’s not just a matter of how many games back they are. It’s that there’s so much traffic ahead, with four teams above them in the National League East and almost everyone above them in the wild-card standings. They have used 31 of their 60 games to dig quite the hole.

“They understand we’ve been here before, but we only have a month left. Not by any means are we out of it — they know that,” Martinez said Sunday morning, adding that he didn’t expect the Nationals to make a splashy trade. “We just got to get on a stretch here where we win two out of three games, win three out of four games, and then go from there.”

Martinez did reach for his usual cliches — “go 1-0 today” and “focus on the here and now.” But that he looked a bit wider, referencing chunks of games, was telling. The Nationals have a slim window to right their issues and find a groove. They just kept putting that off Sunday. They were again sunk by Voth.

The right-hander entered with a 6.65 ERA in five outings, carrying one redeeming quality: He had been sharp and efficient in first innings. Yet the Red Sox swiftly changed that once Xander Bogaerts rocked a two-run homer off a light tower in left. Catcher Kevin Plawecki followed with an RBI single. Boston’s lead grew when Rafael Devers lofted a two-run shot to right in the second before Voth gave way to Javy Guerra to start the third.

This was the fourth time this year Voth lasted four or fewer innings, and the starts are getting shorter. He went four innings twice before going 3⅔ against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 24, then two Sunday. Among their internal options, the Nationals could swap out Voth for Wil Crowe, Ben Braymer or Kyle McGowin, assuming they want to protect some of their younger top prospects. Or they could keep pitching Voth with their fingers crossed.

“I felt fine. I felt the ball was coming out well. I thought I was hitting my spots,” said Voth, who again vowed to find a minor mechanical tweak between starts. His season has been a big search for an answer he can’t find: “I just didn’t execute a couple of them. . . . I thought my stuff was decent today.”

His latest effort, like his previous one, short-circuited a comeback. The Nationals lost that Marlins game, 11-8, after Voth allowed six earned runs. They started nudging back Sunday once Trea Turner reached with his eighth hit in eight at-bats. That tied a Nationals record shared by Turner and Dmitri Young. Turner’s streak spanned between Friday and Sunday and included three doubles and five singles. He scored one of the Nationals’ two runs in the third on Asdrúbal Cabrera’s sacrifice fly.

After Plawecki’s RBI double and Bobby Dalbec’s homer off Guerra in the bottom of that inning gave Boston a six-run cushion, its largest of the day, Josh Harrison smacked a solo homer in the fourth. In the fifth, Eric Thames went yard into the right field wind tunnel. Washington cut it to 8-5 once Eaton tripled in Yan Gomes two batters later. Turner singled in the sixth to give him nine hits in 10 at-bats, 11 hits in the series and momentary possession of the NL’s best batting average. Juan Soto was right behind him in the leader board and batting order. Soto followed with a single, and, just like that, Cabrera stepped in as the potential tying run.

But Cabrera rolled a grounder to shortstop. He jogged up the line while Bogaerts threw him out. The Nationals never stirred a better threat. For the first four innings, wind aided any hitter who tried right field. For the next four, shadows made it hard to see at the plate. By then, though, the Nationals were well buried by Voth’s ongoing struggles. The script felt like routine.