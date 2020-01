Fast bowler Mitchell Starc took 3-56 in only his second ODI on Indian soil as the host’s middle order collapsed after a 121-run second wicket partnership between Lokesh Rahul (47) and Shikhar Dhawan (74).

It was the fifth 10-wicket defeat for India in ODI cricket, and only the second at home.

The last time India lost an ODI by 10 wickets was in 20005 against South Africa in Kolkata.

Australia’s first 10-wicket victory against India was fueled by the third-highest partnership in ODIs between Warner and Finch for their team.

____

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports