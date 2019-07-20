Australia’s Maddison Keeney and Matthew Carter compete in the mixed’s 3m synchro springboard final competitions at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Lee Jin-man/Associated Press)

GWANGJU, South Korea — Matthew Carter and Maddison Keeney of Australia won mixed 3-meter synchronized springboard diving at the world championships, with China scratching after winning gold in the first 11 events.

Carter and Keeney totaled 304.86 points in Saturday night’s final in Gwangju. They edged Francois Imbeau-Dulac and Jennifer Abel of Canada, who finished 0.78 points behind for silver.

Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel of Germany took bronze at 301.62.

It was Keeney’s second medal of the competition. She finished third in women’s 3-meter springboard Friday.

Tom Daley and Grace Reid of Britain were fourth, two years after they earned silver in the event.

The American duo of Briadam Herrera and Maria Coburn was fifth.

China has a chance to win a 12th gold later Saturday in men’s 10-meter platform, the final event of the meet.

___

This story has been corrected to show China won gold in the first 11 events and has a chance to win a 12th in the final event.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.