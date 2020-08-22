According to domestic media reports, Cricket Australia’s medical team has drawn up bio-secure protocols which will be stricter than those in place when England hosted the West Indies and during Pakistan’s current tour.
Captain Aaron Finch’s squad can train while in quarantine but will generally operate in a strict bio-secure “bubble” at their south-coast hotel in Southampton.
Players will even have to make their own beds to avoid interaction with hotel staff.
They can play golf on the adjacent course but, other than that, will not be able to leave the hotel “bubble”. Any protocol breaches could put the series in jeopardy.
