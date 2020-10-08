The Australian Football League and the National Rugby League also moved matches and relocated teams to Queensland, where the coronavirus was mostly contained because of a stringent policy of closing the state borders. Those limitations are still in effect for some states.
The WNBL said the northern Queensland cities of Cairns, Townsville and Mackay would host the 56-game regular season and four-game finals series between Nov. 12 and Dec. 20.
Players and officials from official COVID-19 hotspots — Victorian state teams the Southside Flyers, Melbourne Boomers and Bendigo Spirit as well as the Sydney Uni Flames in New South Wales — will arrive in Brisbane this month for a 14-day quarantine period before heading further north to play in the league.
Just as fans have been allowed to watch NRL and AFL games in Queensland, spectators will be permitted at WNBL games in line with the latest state government protocols. No imports will feature this season but a bulk of the Australia’s national women’s squad, the Opals, will be playing, including WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage.
Lauren Jackson, the former Seattle Storm star, is the WNBLs head of women’s basketball.
___
