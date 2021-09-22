The 17-year-old Gschwentner was riding the course that will be used for Saturday’s junior road race when the crash happened. The federation said no other injuries were detected.
It was the second road accident to mar the world championships after former professional cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen of Denmark died last week following a collision with vehicle during a ride in Belgium. Sorensen was to commentate for TV at the event.
