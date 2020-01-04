“I think the noise from the crowd made him react the way he did there in the stretch,” Van Dyke said. “His ears went toward the crowd, so I think that’s what caused it, but when he got down to the rail, he spooked himself again.”

Sent off as the 6-5 favorite, Authentic paid $4.40, $2.80 and $2.20 in the field of six. It was his second career start.

“When I ran him the first time down at Del Mar, he was a little bit green that day, because I was debating whether or not to put blinkers on him,” Baffert said. “I didn’t, but he may need something to keep him a bit more focused.”

The victory, worth $60,000, increased Authentic’s career earnings to $91,200. He earned 10 points on the Kentucky Derby qualifying leaderboard.

Baffert, who has won the Sham a record six times, also saddled second-place finisher, Azul Coast, who was last early and rallied to finish 1 1/2 lengths in front of Zimba Warrior.

Azul Coast paid $3.20 and $2.40, while 33-1 Zimba Warrior returned $5.40 to show.

