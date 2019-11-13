Last race: Denny Hamlin secured his spot in Sunday’s championship race.

Fast facts: It was the sixth win of the season for Hamlin, who is still trying for his first series title in 15 years of Cup racing. He and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch will also compete for the championship against Kevin Harvick. ... Busch, the regular season champion, secured an at-large bid to the title race after finishing second on Sunday. ... The four drivers competing for the title on Sunday have won 21 of the 35 races held this season. ... Defending champion Joey Logano is fifth in the standings, seven points behind Busch. Logano won the second stage at ISM and led 93 laps before losing speed down the stretch.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

FORD ECOBOOST 300

Site: Homestead, Florida.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:35 & 5:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 12:35 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Tyler Reddick won it all in Miami.

Last race: Justin Allgaier took first in Arizona for the first time in 2019.

Fast facts: Allgaier and 2019’s “Big Three” of Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Reddick, are the four set to compete for the title. Custer clinched his spot after running third in the second stage at ISM Raceway. Custer finished second last weekend, while Reddick made it back to the championship race on points. ... Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Michael Annett and Noah Gragson were eliminated in Arizona. ...Saturday’s finale will likely be the last time Bell and Reddick compete as series regulars. Both have signed Cup deals for 2020.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

FORD ECOBOOST 200

Site: Homestead, Florida.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:05 & 10:35 p.m., qualifying, 4:35 p.m. (FS1), race, 8 p.m., FS1.

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Race distance: 201 miles, 134 laps.

Last year: Brett Moffitt won his first series championship.

Last race: Stewart Friesen took his second checkered flag in 70 tries.

Fast facts: Friesen’s win earned him one of the final four spots in Friday’s championship race. He’ll join Moffitt, Ross Chastain and Matt Crafton as title-seeking drivers at Homestead. ... Chastain’s decision to switch from Xfinity to truck points in June has paid off with a shot at the championship. ...Crafton, who has won a pair of truck titles, sneaked in by finishing sixth last week. He held off Austin Hill by six points. ... Tyler Ankrum was denied a spot in Miami after he suffered early damage and finished six laps down.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

BRAZILIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Sao Paulo.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9 a.m., practice, 1 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., qualifying, 1 p.m.; Sunday, race, 12:10 p.m.

Track: José Carlos Pace Autodrome (circuit, 2.67 miles)

Race distance: 190 miles, 71 laps.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won the pole and the race.

Last race: Hamilton secured his sixth F1 championship by finishing second in Texas.

Fast facts: With Valtteri Bottas likely to finish second, the race to watch will be the one to be highest non-Mercedes in the field. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari is third, followed Honda’s Max Verstappen (14 points behind). Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari is just five points back of Verstappen. ...Interlagos is the second-highest track by elevation, trailing only Mexico, and at 2.67 miles is also the third-shortest on the F1 schedule.

Next race: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Dec. 1, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

DRAG RACING

NHRA Finals

Site: Pomona, California.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3:45 p.m. & 6 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 4 & 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 4 p.m., FS1.

Track: Auto Club at Ponoma.

Last year: Steve Torrence clinched the championship in California.

Last race: Brittany Force won the second-to-last Top Fuel event of the season.

Fast facts: Force, who won it all in 2017, pulled to within just 16 points of Torrence heading into the final event of the season after winning in Las Vegas. Doug Kalitta sits 55 points back. ...Robert Hight has a 46-point lead in Funny Car as he shoots for his third world title. ...Erica Enders has a massive 92-point lead in Pro Stock and is the favorite to win her third championship. ...J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won a year ago at Ponoma.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

