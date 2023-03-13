IndyCar driver Harvey not yet cleared to race after wreck

IndyCar driver Jack Harvey has not been cleared to race following a hard wreck in the open-wheel series’ season opener in Florida.
“I really couldn’t avoid Rinus and then just had a little bit of pain in both wrists when I was trying to get out of the car. Physically, I’d say it was a tough race but I felt great,” Harvey said.
IndyCar next races on April 2 at Texas Motor Speedway. Harvey will be evaluated again before the race.
___
AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports