Suarez fined $50,000 by NASCAR for hitting cars on pit road

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“He just thought I drove in and tried to drive through him,” Bowman said. “Daniel and I, we’ve been teammates in the past, raced together a long time. I respect the hell out of him. I’m sure he’s still not super happy. Just tried to explain that I wouldn’t race him like that, that I was shoved in there.”

Advertisement

Suarez finished 27th in a race that went to triple overtime with 10 cautions in the final 17 laps. The race went seven laps past the scheduled distance.

The penalty could be considered light in that Suarez avoided a points reduction. NASCAR last year fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25 points for hitting another car on pit road. The penalties are typically intense because of the safety concerns with team personnel and NASCAR officials located on pit road.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article