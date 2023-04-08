Cody Ware won't drive at Bristol due to personal matter

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Driver Cody Ware won’t run at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend so he can focus on a personal matter, according to a statement from Rick Ware Racing on Saturday.
The team statement said veteran driver Matt Crafton will take over for Ware in the No. 51 car during Bristol’s dirt-racing weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series runs there Sunday night.
Cody Ware’s best finish this season was 14th at the Daytona 500 two months ago. He finished 34th at Richmond a week ago.
___
AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports