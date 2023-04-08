Cody Ware won't drive at Bristol due to personal matter

The team asked for privacy for the Ware family. Cody Ware, 27, is the son of owner Rick Ware.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Driver Cody Ware won’t run at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend so he can focus on a personal matter, according to a statement from Rick Ware Racing on Saturday.

The team statement said veteran driver Matt Crafton will take over for Ware in the No. 51 car during Bristol’s dirt-racing weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series runs there Sunday night.