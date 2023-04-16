Defending champ Joey Logano will start last at Martinsville

Logano’s crew discovered a water tank leak, forcing repairs on the car leading to an “unapproved adjustment” that automatically forces drivers to the rear in 36th place. Logano had qualified 15th.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will start at the back of the field for Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

Ryan Preece will start on the pole, one of four Stewart-Haas Racing cars in the top seven along with Aric Almirola in third, Chase Briscoe in fourth and Kevin Harvick in seventh.