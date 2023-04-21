Enerson to make Indy 500 bid; 2nd day of testing washed out

The 26-year-old Enerson becomes the 34th driver entered in the race, a significant mark because it means at least one car will be bumped out of the traditional 33-car field during qualifying. Enerson attempted to qualify for the 2021 race, but fell short.

“It’s going to be a thrill watching RC pilot the No. 50 Chevy around the Speedway and we believe it sets a very positive tone of what’s to come for ABEL Motorsports in the future,” team manager John Brunner said. “As has been speculated, we are evaluating a full-time entry for the 2024 IndyCar season and our group is committed to building the foundation needed for sustainable long-term success in motorsports.”