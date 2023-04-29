F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix contract extended to 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan — The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2026 after a three-year contract extension was announced Saturday during the race weekend.
“It is an incredible circuit which always delivers huge drama, and has played host to some of the most exciting races in recent memory,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. “We are delighted to extend our relationship with the country of Azerbaijan and look forward to continuing our growth together.”
Baku was hosting a sprint race for the first time Saturday as well as the main Grand Prix on Sunday.
