IndyCar extends stay at Barber Motorsports Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — IndyCar is staying at Barber Motorsports Park at least through 2027.
“With its unique layout and dramatic features, this beautiful facility is a favorite with our fans and within our paddock,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said.
Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean starts on the pole Sunday for the second time this year and third overall. The Swiss-born Frenchman is seeking his first IndyCar win. Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing also starts up front after finishing first and second the past two years.
Defending champion Pato O’Ward qualified third, followed by Scott McLaughlin, six-time series champion Scott Dixon and Christian Lundgaard. Dixon has six runners-up finishes at Barber but is still seeking his first win at the course.
