NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover rained out, moved to Monday

DOVER, Del. — Rain postponed the NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway until Monday.
Kyle Busch starts on the pole Monday and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell joins him on the first row. Ford drivers benefited from the rain, with Ryan Blaney starting third, followed by Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe.
Busch, enjoying a successful first season at Richard Childress Racing, won last week's race at Talladega Superspeedway.
