Marcus Ericsson posts fastest lap in final Indianapolis Grand Prix practice

Ericsson, the second Swede to win the Indianapolis 500 on the speedway’s traditional oval, covered the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in 1 minute, 10.3872 seconds. Alexander Rossi of Arrow McLaren was second at 1:10.4153 with defending Indianapolis GP winner Colton Herta third at 1:10.6657. Rossi won the 2016 Indianapolis 500.