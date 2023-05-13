Marcus Ericsson posts fastest lap in final Indianapolis Grand Prix practice

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Ericsson put Chip Ganassi Racing atop the speed chart in Saturday’s final practice for the Indianapolis Grand Prix.
Herta is starting 14th Saturday — the same spot he won from last year in the rain. The cool track, overcast skies and a chance of afternoon rain could replicate last year’s conditions for Herta and his team, Andretti Autosport.
Danish driver Christian Lundgaard followed his first IndyCar pole-winning run Friday by finishing 13th in practice with a time of 1:11.1252. It’s the first time a Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver has won the pole since August 2020.
The race is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. local time.
