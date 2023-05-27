Byron starts on pole for Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying canceled; Xfinity Series race postponed

CONCORD, N.C. — Cup Series points leader William Byron will start on the pole for Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying was rained out at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 had been scheduled for Saturday night but, with no windows of rain-free weather, NASCAR decided to cancel the event.
“We will take it any way we can get it,” Byron said of starting at the front of the field.
