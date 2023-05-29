Xfinity Series race postponed until after completion of Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. — The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed again, and will be completed after the conclusion of the Coca-Cola 600 on Monday night.
The Xfinity race was initially set for Saturday, but was postponed to Monday because of rain.
The race started a few minutes late and was red-flagged twice because of more rain. At one point drivers climbed back into the cars to restart for a third time, but heavier rains followed and NASCAR made the decision to finish the race after the Cup Series race.
The Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race, is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. EDT.
“Maybe we can go to Dave & Busters,” laughed driver Rajah Caruth on how to deal with the latest weather delay.
“It’s wet, really wet out there,” said driver Jeffrey Earnhardt.
Nemechek entered the race with a one-point lead over Austin Hill in the standings.
Kyle Busch had been scheduled to run the Xfinity Series race, but dropped out so he could focus on running the Coca-Cola 600. Justin Haley replaced Busch in the No. 10 Chevrolet.
UP NEXT
The Xfinity Series heads to Portland, Oregon, next Saturday for the Pacific Office Automation 147.
