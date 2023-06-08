Noah Gragson to miss NASCAR race at Sonoma with concussion-like symptoms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Noah Gragson will miss Sunday’s NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway with concussion-like symptoms from a crash last weekend outside St. Louis.
In 15 starts this season, Gragson earned a best finish of 12th at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He is 32nd in points.
Enfinger is the 2015 ARCA champion and a Truck Series regular. He has two wins this season, most recently last week at Gateway outside St. Louis. He’s third in the Truck Series standings.
“My thoughts are with Noah, I know how much he loves this team and the guys on it,” said Enfinger. “I’m happy to help out Legacy Motor Club and the No. 42 team.”
___
AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports