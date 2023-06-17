Herta wins pole as repaved track produces eventful qualifying day at Road America

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — The venue that bills itself as “America’s National Park of Speed” is delivering faster times after its first repaving in nearly three decades. It’s also producing a bit more frustration. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport earned the pole position for Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at Road America by posting a fastest lap of 1 minute, 40.1945 seconds on this 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course. That’s four seconds faster than the time Alexander Rossi ran to earn the pole for last year’s event.

Pato O’Ward qualified second and was followed in order by points leader Alex Palou, defending Road America champion Josef Newgarden and Rossi.

That followed a tumultuous Saturday morning practice session featuring five red flags, including a crash that resulted in reigning IndyCar champion Will Power shoving six-time series champion Scott Dixon.

Drivers have discovered the impact of this sprawling Wisconsin road course’s first repaving since 1995 offers them little room for error. They’re in serious trouble if they go even slightly off course on this new surface.

“This track’s terrible when you go off it,” Power said after going off course in qualifying. “They do a terrible job here. They need to pick up their game. Any way you go off, you almost break your back every time. I’ve done it a couple of times this weekend. Need a kick in the butt for this place.”

Power’s issues began during Saturday morning’s practice.

Dixon had spun on course and re-entered the track ahead of Romain Grosjean and power. Dixon allowed enough room for Grosjean to get by, but as Power approached the gap closed and Power couldn’t avoid hitting Dixon.

The two cars spun off course and Power slammed into a concrete wall. Power then got out of his car, exchanged words with Dixon and shoved him in the chest.

“Scott moved abruptly and I was coming,” Power said. “It’s a very unfortunate incident. Nothing I could really do there. Didn’t expect him to move.”

Dixon acknowledged he was at fault.

“Didn’t realize Power was even there,” Dixon said. “I’m really sorry for him and obviously his team. Mistake on my behalf.”

Power was still upset Saturday afternoon. His anger wasn’t solely directed at Dixon.

“Grosjean, he’s a piece of crap for what he did in practice,” Power said. “He needs a punch in the face.”

HUNTER-REAY’S RETURN

Ryan Hunter-Reay is making his debut in the No. 20 Chevrolet this weekend after Ed Carpenter Racing had him take over for Conor Daly, who was ranked 20th in the points standings when he was let go.

“Conor is a friend,” Hunter-Reay said this week. “Honestly, I think he’s a great driver and I honestly think he’ll be back at some point, and I just hope that that is soon. This sport is brutal.”

Hunter-Reay, the 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner, was out of the IndyCar Series last year but finished 11th in this year’s Indy 500.

“When I look at this pragmatically, I look at it from a realist point of view,” Hunter-Reay said. “There’s not a silver bullet here. This is a matter of us looking at how we can approach things differently. How do you approach a qualifying session differently, a race weekend differently? How can we tweak some things?

“Maybe some of the things I used to do in the past weren’t right. Maybe some of the things they’re doing now aren’t right. Maybe we could come together and maybe take a path that way.”

ROAD AMERICA’S RESULTS

Road America has produced a different winner in each of its last five IndyCar events.

The two-time Road America winners in this year’s field are Newgarden and Dixon, who also won in 2017.

Chip Ganassi Racing had won three straight races here before Penske Racing’s Newgarden was victorious last year.

POINTS RACE

Palou owns a 51-point lead over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson in the points standings. While that margin is larger than usual for this point in the season, drivers have noticed there’s still plenty of time to close the gap with 10 races remaining in the 17-event schedule.

Ericsson says he’s learned from his experience last year, when he led the points race for a time before finishing fourth.

“For me, what I learned last year running up from there, it’s easy to start trying to race the championship and not race every race,” Ericsson said. “That’s something I’m trying to avoid this year. I want to try to maximize every weekend, and then there the last couple of races, we’ll see where we can go.”

