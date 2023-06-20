AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Nashville; open wheelers have the weekend off

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Ally 400 Site: Nashville, Tennessee. Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m.; Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (NBC). Track: Nashville Superspeedway. Race distance: 300 laps, 399 miles. Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting fourth. Last race: Martin Truex Jr. passed Elliott after a final stage restart at Sonoma and easily held off Kyle Busch for his fourth career victory at the track.

Fast facts: Only Jeff Gordon, with five, has more victories at Sonoma than Truex. ... Truex beat Busch by 2.979 seconds for his second victory in the last six races. ... Truex joins William Byron (3), Busch (3) and Kyle Larson (2) as multiple race winners this year through 16 events. ... Joey Logano was third, followed by Chris Buescher and Elliott. ... Truex also moved into the points lead by 13 over Byron with Ryan Blaney and winless Ross Chastain 24 behind. Winless Kevin Harvick is 25 back.

Next race: July 2, Chicago.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Pacific Ocean Automation 147

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 5:35 p.m., and race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 75 miles, 147.52 miles.

Last year: Justin Allgaier won after starting fifth.

Last race: Aric Almirola won the series inaugural race at Sonoma, capitalizing on a late restart and an even later mistake by Kyle Larson to give RSS Racing its first-ever victory.

Fast facts: Almirola’s victory was the fourth of his career in the series and first on a road course. He has also won three times in the Cup Series. ... Larson led 53 of the 79 laps overall and saw a 13.5-second lead evaporate when Jeffrey Earnhardt crashed with 19 laps to go. ... A.J. Allmendinger also passed Larson for second, Ty Gibbs was fourth and Parker Kligerman was fifth. ... Series points leader John Hunter Nemechek finished 16th. His lead through 14 events is 14 points over Austin Hill with Allgaier 44 points behind.

Next race: July 1, Chicago.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Rackley Roofing 200

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 4:30 p.m., and race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 150 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Ryan Preece won from the pole position.

Last race: Grant Enfinger outran Christian Eckes in a two-lap overtime at World Wide Technology Raceway to become the third multiple race winner of the season.

Fast facts: Enfinger joined Zane Smith and and Eckes as multiple race winners through 12 races. All three have won twice. ... The victory was the ninth of Enfinger’s career. ... Through 12 events, Corey Heim leads the point standings despite having missed a race. Ty Majeski is 26 back and Zane Smith is 43 behind. ... Heim also leads with nine top-10 finishes.

Next race: July 8, Lexington, Ohio.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Two-time defending champion Max Verstappen started on the pole in Canada and won for the sixth time in eight races, including the last four in a row, and tied Ayrton Senna for fifth with 41 career victories. It also was Red Bull’s 100th victory in the series.

Next race: July 2, Spielberg, Austria.

INDYCAR

Last race: Alex Palou won for the third time in the last four races, overcoming a crash in practice and outrunning defending race champion Josef Newgarden by 4.5610 seconds to expand his points lead and give Chip Ganassi Racing its 250th auto racing victory.

Next race: July 2, Lexington, Ohio.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car in Bristol, Tennessee.

Next event: June 25, Norwalk, Ohio.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: June 21-24, Brandon, South Dakota.

