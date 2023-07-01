Denny Hamlin wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series' first street race in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Denny Hamlin won the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series’ first street race, edging Tyler Reddick on the tricky course in downtown Chicago.

Hamlin led the way for the race Sunday with a lap of 88.435 seconds at an average speed of 89.557 mph on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course. It’s his third pole of the season and No. 39 for his career.