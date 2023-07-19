AUTO RACING: Truex back on top in NASCAR's Cup Series; Verstappen seeks 7th straight F1 win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight HighPoint.com 400 Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:35 p.m., and qualifying, 3:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (USA). Track: Pocono Raceway. Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles. Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting third when apparent winner Denny Hamlin and apparent runner-up Kyle Busch were disqualified for failing inspections.

Last race: Martin Truex Jr. won on Monday in New Hampshire, his third victory of the season.

Fast facts: Truex has won twice on Monday this season and four times in his career. The victory was his first in 30 races in New Hampshire. ... Truex also regained the points lead by 17 over William Byron. ... Joey Logano finished second, followed by Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski. ... Kyle Busch finished last in a backup car after finishing just 71 of the 301 laps, ending a streak of seven consecutive top 10 finishes.

Advertisement

Next race: July 30, Richmond, Virginia.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Explore the Pocono Mountains 225

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:35 p.m., and qualifying, 4:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 90 laps, 225 miles.

Last year: Noah Gragson won after starting ninth.

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek won in overtime in New Hampshire, his second consecutive victory and fourth of this season.

Fast facts: Nemechek’s points lead grew to 33 over Austin Hill. The race ended under the white flag after the 10th caution. ... Chandler Smith finished second, followed by Hill, Daniel Hemric and Sammy Smith. ... Nemechek led 137 of 206 laps and gave Joe Gibbs Racing its 196th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.

Next race: July 28, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

CRC Brakleen 150

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 p.m., and qualifying, 2:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, Noon (FS1).

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 60 laps, 150 miles.

Last year: Chandler Smith won after starting second.

Last race: Points leader Corey Heim passed Ty Majeski with 26 laps to go and never relinquished the top spot at Mid-Ohio, winning for the second time this season and for the first time on a road course.

Fast facts: Heim, with one fewer start than the rest of the contenders, leads defending series champion Zane Smith by 26 points and Majeski by 51 through 14 of 23 races. ... Heim is one of five drivers with two victories and has a series-best 11 top 10 finishes in 13 starts.

Next race: July 29, Richmond, Virginia.

Advertisement

FORMULA ONE

Hungarian Grand Prix

Site: Budapest, Hungary.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., and qualifying. 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Hungaroring.

Race distance: 70 laps, 190.531 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won after starting 10th.

Last race: Verstappen recovered from a slow start on the pole to win the British Grand Prix, his sixth consecutive victory.

Fast facts: Verstappen, the two-time defending champion, has won 33 of 55 races over the past three seasons. ... He and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez (two wins) have combined to win all 10 races this season. ... Verstappen has led 467 of the 610 laps run this year and Perez has led 113. No one else has led more than 12.

Next race: July 30, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

Advertisement

INDYCAR

Hy-Vee Homefront 250 & Hy-Vee One Step 250

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., and race 1, 3 p.m. (ABC), Sunday, race 2, 2 p.m. (ABC).

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 223.5 miles.

Last year: Josef Newgarden won after starting second and Pato O’Ward won after starting seventh.

Last race: Christian Lundgaard won from the pole in Toronto.

Fast facts: Alex Palou’s three-race winning streak ended in Toronto, but he rallied after starting 15th to finish second. His lead is 117 points over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon. ... Lundgaard led the race for 53 of the 85 laps. ... Colton Herta finished third, his first podium of the season.

Next race: Aug. 6, Nashville, Tennessee.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Clay Millican won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car in Colorado.

Next event: July 23, Kent, Washington.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 21 & 22, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP

Gift this article Gift Article