NASCAR driver Justin Haley set to leave Kaulig, sign multi-year deal with Rick Ware

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Justin Haley will leave Kaulig Racing at the end of this season and has signed a multi-year deal to drive for Rick Ware Racing starting in 2024.
Haley also has four career Xfinity Series wins and three more in Trucks.
“This is a unique opportunity that I look forward to,” Haley said. “There are many key pieces of this program I believe can help me in taking the next steps in my NASCAR career. I look forward to working with our key partners, and many additional RWR partners to be announced soon.”
Rick Ware Racing does not have a full-time driver in either of its two cars this season. The team will announce Haley’s car number and sponsor at a later date.
