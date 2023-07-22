F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032

BUDAPEST — Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.
Located 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) outside Budapest in rolling countryside, the 4.4-kilometer (2.7-mile) track has been on the F1 calendar since 1986.
“It is a very special circuit next to the incredible city of Budapest and one all of the drivers and our fans look forward to,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.
